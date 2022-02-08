Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has deferred the application deadline for the post of Supervisor (ICDS) Group-C Non-Gazetted. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till March 21, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 36 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years as on January 20, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from recognised university. More details in the notification.

Direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from ST/SC/BPL card holder/PwD category.

Exam Process

The examination will comprise of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Personality Test.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on Online Application Now click on Apply Here against the Supervisor post Proceed with application process, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.