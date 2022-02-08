The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the result of Class 12 examination for Kashmir division. Students can check and download their result from the official website jkbose.nic.in using their roll number or name.

The Class 12th examination for Kashmir division was conducted between November 9 to December 4, 2021 for all streams.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Arusa Parviz bagged the top position in Science stream with 499 marks (99.8%), while Tabinda Jan from Commerce stream scored 497 marks (99.4 percent) and secured first position. Adeebah Muzamil topped the Arts stream with 496 marks (99.2%), and Shaila Nabi topped the Home Science course with 495 marks (99.0 percent).

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in On the homepage, click on Kashmir Division under Result tab Click on “View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (12th Class), Session Annual Regular, Kashmir Division” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

Earlier, the board had released the result of Class 12th for the Jammu Division - Winter Zone.

