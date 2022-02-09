Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the State Service Exam 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to make corrections to their applications till February 11 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per correction.

The MPPSC SSE Prelims 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 24, 2022, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. The Commission will release admit card on April 15, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 283 posts. Vacancy details available in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years, whereas the upper age limit for uniformed posts is 33 years and for others, the maximum age is 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor degree from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for MPPSC SSE Prelims 2021:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the link available against “Recruitment Advertisement for State Service Examination 2021 Dated 22/12/2021” Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for MPPSC SSE 2021.