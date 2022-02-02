The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the official notification of the Dental Surgeon recruitment exam 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mppsc.nic.in from February 15 to March 14.

The MPPSC Dental Surgeon exam 2022 will be held on May 22 for recruitment to a total of 193 posts. The exam will be held in written OMR-based mode at centres in Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore and Jabalpur. The admit card will be released on May 7.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have a BDS degree and registered with the M.P. State Dental Council.

Here’s MPPSC Dental Surgeon exam 2022 notification.

Selection process

MPPSC will conduct the Dental Surgeon written exam and qualified candidates will be called for document verification and interview.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250. The application fee for other category candidates is Rs 500.