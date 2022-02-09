Today is the last day to apply online for over 600 posts of Junior Engineers advertised by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). Candidates can apply online for the post at the DSSSB website dsssbonline.nic.in. The recruitment advertisement/notification can be downloaded from the website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB has notified 575 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil)/ Section Officer (Civil) and 116 vacancies for the post of JE (Electrical)/ Section Officer (Electrical) in various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi /Autonomous Bodies/Local Bodies. The posts are advertised under Advt 01/2022 (JE Civil) and 02/2022 (JE Electrical).

Here’s DSSSB JE Civil recruitment 2021 notification.

Here’s DSSSB JE Electrical recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum age is 18 years while the maximum age is 27-35 years (post-wise).

Educational Qualification: A degree/diploma in Engineering in related trade.

Selection process

DSSSB will conduct examinations (Tier-I & Tier-II) for making recruitment against the vacancies notified above. The date of conduct of examinations will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100. Women/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman categories exempted.

Steps to apply for DSSSB JE recruitment 2022: