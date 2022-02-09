Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of exams held for the posts of Store Keeper, Craft Instructor and Employability Skill Instructor advertised under ADVT. NO. 12/2019. Candidates who took the exam can check the result merit list at the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC conducted the Store Keeper and Employability Skill Instructor online exams on February 20, 2020 and Craft Instructor on February 23. The merit list includes the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for Scrutiny of Documents provisionally to ascertain eligibility.

The recruitment is being conducted for 112 posts of Store Keeper, 41 of Craft Instructor and 114 of Employability Skill Instructor.

Steps to check HSSC 12/2019 result:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Under Result section, click on the link for relevant post The HSSC result merit list will appear on the screen Check result by searching for roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s HSSC 12/2019 Store Keeper result merit list.

Here’s HSSC 12/2019 Employability Skill Instructor result merit list.

Here’s HSSC 12/2019 Craft Instructor result merit list.

The candidates are not required to physically appear/present in the office of the Commission with documents as the scrutiny will be carried out online only and no documents will be taken through offline mode/manually. Candidates can fill out scrutiny forms and upload documents through the official website from February 12 to 20.

In case a candidate does not Upload Documents for online Scrutiny of Documents , no further opportunity will be given thereafter.