Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of the written exam for the post of Assistant Revenue Clerk advertised against Advt. No. 14/2019. Candidates who took the exam can check the result merit list at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC Assistant Revenue Clerk written exam (Knowledge Test) was held on December 12. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 50 posts of Assistant Revenue Clerk in the Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Haryana.

The merit list includes the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for Scrutiny of Documents provisionally to ascertain eligibility.

Steps to check HSSC result 2021:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Under Result section, click on link “Result of Written Examination (Knowledge Test) and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Assistant Revenue Clerk against Advt. No. 14/2019, Cat. No. 28 of Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Haryana.” The HSSC result merit list will appear on the screen Check result by searching for roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s HSSC Assistant Revenue Clerk result 2021 merit list.

The Scrutiny of Documents of the shortlisted candidates will be held from February 10 and 11. The candidates are advised to report at 9.00 AM in Parade Ground, Sector-5 Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof and copy of the downloaded application form, HSSC said.

In case a candidate does not appear for Scrutiny of Documents, no further opportunity will be given thereafter.