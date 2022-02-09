Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for ACF/RFO Main examination 2021. Eligible candidates can register on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till February 21, 2022.

A total of 296 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination. UPPSC ACF/RFO Prelims result 2021 was declared on December 1.

Steps to apply for the Main exam

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR A.C.F./R.F.O. SERVICES (MAIN.) EXAM.-2021” Fill in the required details and submit Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of PCS, ACF/RFO Preliminary exam 2021. A total of 7984 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main examination. The exam was conducted on October 24, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.