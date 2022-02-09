The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the written exam admit card for the Combined Written Test for the posts of Constable. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website slprbassam.in.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their application number, name and date of birth. The admit card will contain details regarding the exam date, time, centre, etc.

Steps to download for Assam Police admit card:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, got to Admit Card download portal Click on the link for ‘COMBINED WRITTEN TEST FOR CONSTABLE’ Login using application number, candidate’s name and date of birth The Assam Police admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download Assam Police Constable admit card 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,391 posts of Constable in the unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in the armed branch (AB) in Assam Police, 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts of Constable, 754 posts of Constable / Guardsman under DGCD & CGHG, Assam and 154 posts Constable from SPOs against sanctioned posts of AISF Battalion under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.

The Board had released the PST/PET result earlier this month. The Assam Police Constable physical tests were held last year in various districts of Assam.