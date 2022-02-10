Today is the last day to register online for one year of Graduate and Technician Apprenticeship Training at NLC India Limited. Eligible candidates can register for the vacancies on the official website nlcindia.in till upto 5.00 PM. The last date for submission of the application is February 15 upto 5.00 PM.

The NLC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 550 Apprentice posts, of which 250 posts are of Graduate Apprentice, and 300 for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices.

Direct link to NLC India Apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates belonging to the States of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep only are eligible. Candidates should not have experience of one year or more in any job.

Graduate Apprentices: Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) in relevant discipline. Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full time) recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Category – II Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: A diploma in Engineering or technology (Full time) in a relevant discipline. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a University in relevant discipline. More details are in the notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be selected on the basis of percentage of marks scored by the candidates in the qualifying Diploma/Degree.

Steps to apply for NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Candidates are required to enroll at mhrdnats.gov.in first After enrollment, visit the official website nlcindia.in Click on the Career link Select the Trainees & Apprentices tab Click on the application link Complete the application form and submit Download copy and take a printout.

Direct link to apply.

The candidates are required to submit their duly signed registration forms to The General Manager, Learning & Development Centre, N.L.C India Limited. Block:20. Neyveli – 607 803, enclosing the Self Attested copies of the certificates mentioned in the notification.