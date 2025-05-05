The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) will close the registration window for the recruitment of Community Health Officers (CHO) (on contractual basis) at Health & Wellness Centre (Health Sub Centre) under National Health Mission against Advt. No. 02/2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website shs.bihar.gov.in till May 26 up to 6.00 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4500 CHO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 37 years as on April 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc (Nursing) with successful completion of six months integrated curriculum of certificate in community health (CCH) from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing Council recognised Institute or University from academic year 2020 onwards. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for Unreserved/ OBC/ EBC/ EWS/ candidates other than the state of Bihar are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 125 is applicable to the State’s SC/ ST/ Female candidates/ PwBD candidates.

Steps to apply for CHO posts 2025

Visit the official website shs.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHO 2025 application link Register yourself, pay the fee, and submit the form Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CHO posts 2025.