The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the marks of candidates who appeared in the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download their marksheet from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Police SI exam 2021 was held from September 13-15. The result was announced on December 24. In total, 18787 candidates have qualified the RPSC SI Exam 2021 and are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET).

Candidates can access their RPSC SI marks using their Roll Number and Date Of Birth.

Steps to download RPSC SI marks 2021:

Visit official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Marks for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021’ under ‘News and Events’ section

Enter Roll Number, Date Of Birth, captcha and submit The RPSC SI marks 2021 will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check RPSC SI marks 2021.

RPSC had invited online applications in February-March this year for recruitment to 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Of these, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).

RPSC will conduct the recruitment in three phases: written test, physical fitness test and interview/personality test. The schedule of PET will be announced later.