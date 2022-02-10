Today, February 10, the online application process has commenced for the post of Dental Surgeon. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till March 11.

The CGPSC Dental Surgeon exam 2022 will be held for recruitment to a total of 44 posts. The exam will be held in written OMR-based mode at centres across the state.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 32 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have a BDS degree and registered with the Chhattisgarh State Dental Council.

Here’s CGPSC Dental Surgeon recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs

Steps to apply for Dental Surgeon posts

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on Apply Now mentioned against “ADVERTISEMENT FOR DENTAL SURGEON-2022” Register and login to apply for the vacancies Fill up the form, submit the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

CGPSC will conduct the Dental Surgeon written exam and qualified candidates will be called for document verification and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.