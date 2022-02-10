The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Term 2 board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26. The exam circular is available at the official website cbse.gov.in.

CBSE will conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams in two terms this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Term 1 exams were held in November-December last year and the term 2 exams are scheduled in April-May. The results of the Term 1 exams are awaited.

In its notice, the Board said it will release the complete exam timetable/date sheet for both Classes soon on its official website. The board also informed that the pattern of question paper for the term 2 examinations will be the same as the sample question papers hosted on the board’s website. The CBSE Term 2 sample question papers were released in January.

The students will appear in the examination from the allotted examination centres as done during preceding years, the circular further said.

Moreover, the Board has advised students to refer only to the official website for all updates and be cautious of unverified information on social media.

Here’s CBSE Term 2 exam notice.