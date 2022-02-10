The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the ARO/ JE (Civil) recruitment exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upenergy.in.

The examination for the Assistant Review Officer and Junior Engineer (Civil) post will be held on February 25 and 21, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35 vacancies, of which 21 vacancies are for the post of ARO and 14 for JE (Civil).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upenergy.in Click on Vacancy/Results tab Now click on ARO and JE admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

