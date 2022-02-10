The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the Assistant Accountant recruitment exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upenergy.in using their user ID and password.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 22, 24 and 25.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 240 Assistant Accountant vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upenergy.in Click on Vacancy/Results tab Now click on “ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT” admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test (CBT). The test will consist of two papers — Paper I with 50 questions and Paper II with 150 questions. Each question will consist of 1 mark and 1/4 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. More details in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.