Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key for the Dental Surgeon Examination 2019 and Assistant Director Examination 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mppsc.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on January 23.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in Click on the final answer key link for Assistant Director Examination 2021 and Dental Surgeon Examination 2019 The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Dental Surgeon Examination 2019 Answer key.

Assistant Director Examination 2021 Answer Key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.