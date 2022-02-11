Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the notification for the date of December Term End Examination (TEE) 2021 on the official website ignou.ac.in. As per the notification, December TEE 2021 will be conducted from March 4, 2022 onwards across the country and overseas centre.

“The date sheet will be displayed on IGNOU website shortly. The hall tickets will be uploaded one week before the commencement of the examination,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Earlier, December TEE was scheduled to be conducted from January 20 to February 23 which was deferred due to outburst and infectious growth of the new variant of coronavirus.

The Term End Exams will be conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) pattern for some of the programmes including BDP/BTS/BCA/BSW, CBCS-based bachelors and honors degree programmes among others.

Meanwhile, the University ha also released the Advance Intimation Slip for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU Ph.D.) Entrance Examination 2021. The admit card will be issue in due course of time.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” reads the notice.

Here’s the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.