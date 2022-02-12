Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the Preliminary examination admit card for Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3 and Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) posts. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mphc.gov.in using their user ID and password.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 22, 2022 at seven districts including Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna, and Ujjain.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1255 vacancies, of which 108 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer Grade-2, 205 for Stenographer Grade-3, 11 for Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), 910 for Assistant Grade-3, 21 for Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards” Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

