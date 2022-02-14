The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the first and second year March 2022 board exam timetable for Class 11 and 12. Students can check and download the Inter exam timetable from the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

The AP Inter theory exams will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon from April 8 to 28. According to the timetable, the AP Inter first year exam will start on April 8 and the second year exam on April 9.

The Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) is conducted by the BIE, Andhra Pradesh. Intermediate is a Two-Year course for students who completed Class 10 or have their SSC or CBSE or ICSE Class 10 certificate.

Here’s AP Inter exam timetable March 2022 .

AP Inter 1st year timetable Date/day Subject 08-04-2022 Friday PART II

2nd Language Paper I 11-04-2022 Monday PART - I

English Paper I 13-04-2022 Wednesday PART - III

Mathematics Paper -1A

Botany Paper 1

Civics Paper 1

Psychology Paper 1 18-04-2022 Monday Mathematics Paper -IB

Zoology Paper I

History Paper I 20-04-2022 Wednesday Physics Paper I

Economics Paper I

Classical Language Paper I 22-04-2022 Friday Chemistry Paper I

Commerce Paper I

Sociology Paper I

Fine Arts, Music Paper I 25-04-2022 Monday Geology Paper I

Home Science Paper I

Public Administration Paper I

Logic Paper I

Bridge Course Maths Paper I (FOR Bi.P.C STUDENTS) 27-04-2022 Wednesday Modern Language Paper I

Geography Paper I