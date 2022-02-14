The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur is all set to release the response sheet of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) tomorrow, February 15. Candidates will be able to check and download their response sheet from the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

As per the schedule released on the official website, the GATE 2022 provisional answer key will be released on February 21 and the result be announced on March 17.

Score card will be available for download from application portal from March 21. GATE 2022 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Steps to download the response sheet

Visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in On the homepage, click on the response sheet link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the response sheet Take a printout for future reference

About GATE

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships. The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.

Online applications were invited in September and October.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.