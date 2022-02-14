Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for post of Food Safety Officer 2020. As per the official notice, the main written examination will be conducted on February 25, 2022 in two shifts — 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM and 3.30 PM.

Paper I (Composite Paper) and Paper II (Technical Paper) will be held for 100 marks each. There is 0.25 negative marking in Technical paper for each wrong answer.

“Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during examination,” reads the notice.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from February 21, 2022 onwards.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on FSO 2020 Main admit card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.