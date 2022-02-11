Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Sub Inspector of Excise 2019 Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in using their login details.

The PMT will be conducted on February 15 to 17, 2022 at OSAP, 7th Battalion Ground, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneshwar from 6.30 AM onwards. A total of 347 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the test.

Protocol of Covid-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during examination, reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission letter of Physical Standard Measurement & Physical Test for the post of Sub-Inspector Excise-2019.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.