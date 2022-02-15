Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Patwari 2021 today, February 15. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The DV is scheduled to commence on February 21 and conclude on March 31 from 10.30 AM to 5.00 PM. A total of 11339 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the DV round.

The recruitment exam was conducted on October 23 and 24. The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5378 posts of Patwari.

Steps to download the DV schedule

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the Patwari 2019 DV schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

