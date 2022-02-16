The Rajasthan Elementary Education Department, Bikaner will today, February 16, conclude the online application process for recruitment to 32,000 teacher posts at primary and upper primary levels. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website education.rajasthan.gov.in.

In total, 32,000 vacancies have been notified by the Department, of which, 15,000 are for Primary Level and the rest 16,500 are for Upper Primary level posts. The notification can be accessed at the official website education.rajasthan.gov.in.

For complete information related to eligibility, age limit, syllabus, pay scale, selection procedure, other information, read the advertisement carefully.

Here’s Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2021-22 short Advertisement.

Eligibility criteria

Teacher Primary Level I:

Age: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

18-40 years as on January 1, 2023. Educational qualification: Class 12 pass with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR Class 12 pass with 45% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE Norms 2002 OR Class 12 pass with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree.

Teacher Upper Primary Level II:

Age: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

18-40 years as on January 1, 2023. Educational qualification: Bachelor Degree with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR Bachelor Degree / Master Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed. OR Bachelor Degree with 45% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed as per NCTE Norms 2002. OR 10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree / BA BED / BSc BED.

Application fee

Applicants have to pay an online fee of Rs 100 (General/OBC/EWS) and Rs 70 (SC/ST/PH/Saharia).

Steps to apply for Rajasthan teacher recruitment 2022:

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the ‘apply now’ link for ‘RAJASTHAN PRIMARY AND UPPER PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER’ Register on the portal to create profile Select post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Rajasthan teacher recruitment 2022.