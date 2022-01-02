The Rajasthan Elementary Education Department, Bikaner has issued a notification for recruitment to 32,000 teacher posts at primary and upper primary levels. The notification can be accessed at the official website education.rajasthan.gov.in.

The online application process for Rajasthan teacher recruitment 2022 will commence from January 10 and end on February 9 at the website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

In total, 32,000 vacancies have been notified by the Department, of which, 15,000 are for Primary Level and the rest 16,500 are for Upper Primary level posts.

For complete information related to eligibility, age limit, syllabus, pay scale, selection procedure, other information, read the advertisement carefully.

Here’s Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2021-22 short Advertisement.

Eligibility criteria

Teacher Primary Level I:

Age: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

18-40 years as on January 1, 2023. Educational qualification: Class 12 pass with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR Class 12 pass with 45% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE Norms 2002 OR Class 12 pass with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree.

Teacher Upper Primary Level II:

Age: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

18-40 years as on January 1, 2023. Educational qualification: Bachelor Degree with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR Bachelor Degree / Master Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed. OR Bachelor Degree with 45% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed as per NCTE Norms 2002. OR 10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree / BA BED / BSc BED.

Application fee

Applicants have to pay an online fee of Rs 100 (General/OBC/EWS) and Rs 70 (SC/ST/PH/Saharia).