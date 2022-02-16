The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon start the online registration process for the NEET UG counselling 2021 round 2. Candidates can register for the counselling process on the official website mcc.nic.in till February 21 upto 12.00 noon.

The choice filling for round 2 can be done between February 17 to 21. The processing of seat allotment will happen from February 24 to 25. The NEET-UG round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on February 26.

Candidates can check the schedule below:

Here’s the counselling schedule.

Steps to register for NEET UG counselling 2021: