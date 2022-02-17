The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional result of the NEET PG 2021 counselling round 2 seat allotment result today. Candidates can check their seat allotment results at the official website mcc.nic.in. The online registration for NEET-PG round 2 counselling was conducted from February 4 to 10.

“It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-2 of NEET PG Counselling 2021 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/DNB Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 06:00 PM of 17.02.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” the notice said.

The provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change and candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result, MCC said. Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

NEET PG seat allotment is done on the basis of preferences of colleges as well as specialties, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors.

Steps to check NEET PG round 2 result:

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in and go to PG Counsellibg Under Current Events, click on ‘Provisional Allotment Result Round 2 PG 2021’

The NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen Check and download the round 2 result Take a printout for future reference.

This year, MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for 50% All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2021 are eligible to register themselves for the counselling round.

Through NEET PG online counseling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled in AIQ category. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 exam which was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

The round 1 result was released on January 27.