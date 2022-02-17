The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started accepting online applications for 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ - 2021 in various offices of the Bank. Interested candidates can apply at the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in till March 8 (6.00 PM).

The RBI Assistant preliminary exam will be tentatively held on March 26 and 27 while the Main exam will be held in May.

Here’s RBI Assistant recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Between 20 and 28 years as of February 1, 2022.

Educational Qualifications: At least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

Selection process

Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Application fee

Applicants have to pay an application fee of Rs 450 (Rs 50 for SC/ST/PwBD/EXS).

Steps to apply for RBI Assistant recruitment 2022:

Visit official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to ‘Current Vacancies’ – ‘Vacancies’ and click on ‘Recruitment for the Post of Assistant - 2021’ link Click on the apply link and register on the IBPS portal Complete application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for RBI Assistant recruitment 2022.