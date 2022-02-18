The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has declared the final result of the National Talent Search Exam or NTSE stage 2 exam 2021 today. Candidates can check the result online at the official website ncert.nic.in.

The NTSE stage 2 exam was conducted on October 24 last year in various centres throughout the country. The exam comprised of two papers — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — of 100 marks. Last week, NCERT had released the provisional result of the NTSE stage 2 exam 2021.

The result merit list contains the name, roll number and category of shortlisted candidates. The links for final list of candidates selected for the award of Scholarship category-wise is given below.

Here’s direct link to NTSE Stage 2 final result 2021.

Steps to check NCERT NTSE Stage 2 result 2021:

Visit official website ncert.nic.in Go to ‘NTSE’ section and click on the final result link The NTSE stage 2 result pdf will open on the screen Select the category and open the merit list Check list, download and take a printout for future reference.

“Further, all the awardees will be provided Award Letter, Certificate of Merit and details about disbursement of scholarship in due curse of time by the division,” the notice reads.

About NTSE Stage 2 exam

The National Talent Search Exam is conducted every year at two levels: Stage-I (State/UT level) and Stage-II (national level). About 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education right from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

Only those candidates who have cleared the Stage-I exam are eligible for the national level test conducted by NCERT.

The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. Only the selected candidates shall be informed by registered letter and through the NCERT website ncert.nic.in. Marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination will be revealed to all the candidates individually through the NCERT website.