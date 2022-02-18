The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result of the 2018 Stenographer stage 2 exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download the merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Stenographer stage 2 steno test exam was conducted from October 29 to 31, 2021 and January 11 to 13, 2022. The merit list contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates who are now eligible to appear for the documents verification round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,211 stenographer vacancies.

Steps to check RSMSSB Stenographer result:

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘News and Notification’ section Click on Stenographer 2018 List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification link

The RSMSSB Stenographer merit list will appear on the screen Download and check using roll number.

Here’s direct link to RSMSSB Stenographe stage 2 result merit list.

RSMSSB has also released the Steno stage 2 exam category-wise cut-offs.