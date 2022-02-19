West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the exam date for the Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Main) Examination, 2020. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBPSC Audit and Accounts Service Main exam in Compulsory and Optional papers will be held from March 15 to 23 2 (except the March 18, 19 & 20) at Examination Halls, Public Service Commission, West Bengal. The Main exam will be held for a total of 501 candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam.

Qualified candidates will be able to download their e-admit cards from the Commission’s website from March 3 onwards. There wsill be no arrangement for issue of duplicate Admit Cards from the office of the Commission.

Here’s WBPSC AAS Main exam 2020 schedule.

WBPSC is conducting the Audit and Accounts Service exam for recruitment to 50 vacancies in the Service cadre. The exam will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test.