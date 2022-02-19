National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021. Candidates can check the result at the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA conducted Phase I of UGC-NET December 2020 and June, 2021 between November 20 and December 5, 2021, Phase II between December 24 to 27 and Phase III on January 4 and 5, 2022 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 81 Subjects. In total, 12,66,509 candidates registered for the exams, of which 6,71,288 appeared.

For the post of Assistant Professor only, 43730 have qualified while for JRF & Assistant Professor, 9127 qualified. In total 52,857 candidates have qualified the UGC NET 2021 exams.

Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their Score Card.

Steps to download UGC NET result 2021

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on UGC NET result link Key in your Application Number, Date of Birth and submit

The UGC NET result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

NTA has also released the subject-wise and category-wise cut-off and the final answer key of UGC NET 2021.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges. Awarding of JRF and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET.