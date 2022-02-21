Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview call letter for the post of Senior Resident (Medical Education Department). Eligible candidates can download the interview call letter from Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The document verification will commence on March 7 and conclude on March 10, whereas the interview will be conducted from March 8 to 11, 2022. A total of 276 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview/DV round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 386 Senior Resident vacancies.

Steps to download the interview call letter

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage click on “NOTIFICATION FOR INTERVIEW OF SENIOR RESIDENT-2021” Now click on “DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER AND REQUIRED PROFORMA” Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

