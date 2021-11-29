Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the provisional answer keys of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The Commission has invited objections against the released answer key till December 3, 2021 by logging in to the given link. The fee for each objection is Rs 50. Applicants can submit the supporting documents/proof till December 9 upto 5.00 PM.

The CGPSC Vet Assistant Surgeon exam 2021 was conducted on November 26 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Model Answer of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon-2021(26-11-2021)” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

Here’s direct link to fill objection form.

The CGPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 24 vacancies of Vet Assistant Surgeons at the state Animal Welfare Department.

