Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for Food Safety Officer 2020 Mains Examination. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in using their login ID and password.

The main written examination will be conducted on February 25, 2022 in two shifts — 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM and 3.30 PM. Paper I (Composite Paper) and Paper II (Technical Paper) will be held for 100 marks each. There is 0.25 negative marking in Technical paper for each wrong answer.

“Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during examination,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission letter of Main written examination for the Post of Food safety officer-2020”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

