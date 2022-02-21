Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) - Mumbai Refinery has invited online applications from eligible candidates for its Graduate Apprenticeship programmes in the field of Engineering. Interested candidates can enroll themselves with the National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS) portal mhrdnats.gov.in and login to apply for the posts till February 28.

HPCL Mumbai has advertised a total of 100 vacancies for apprentice trainee posts in different fields of engineering. A monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 will be paid to the selected trainees. The apprenticeship will be for a period of one year.

Here’s HPCL Mumbai Refinery Apprenticeship 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-25 years as on February 19, 2022. Age relaxation by 5 yrs, for SC/ST, 3 yrs for OBCNC and 10 yrs for PwBD.

Educational Qualification: Instrumentation Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Computer Science Engineering/ Civil Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Electrical Engineering.

Selection criteria

Candidates fulfilling all the eligibility criteria will be called for an interview in the month of March 2022. A merit list will be drawn basis the academic results of engineering degree and Scores in the Interview.