Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun has invited applications for admission to Class 8th. Eligible candidates can apply for the admission. Students who are studying in or have passed class VII are eligible to apply till April 25, 2022.

Filled-in application forms in duplicate along with necessary certificates for boys and Girls should be sent to the Asst. Secretary (Exams), A.P. Public Service Commission, New Heads of the Department’s Building, 2nd Floor, Near RTA Office, Opp: Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, M.G. Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010, reads the notice.

Boys and Girls are appearing for the above test should not be less than 11½ years in age and should not have attained the age of 13 years as on January 1, 2023, i.e., they should have been born, not earlier than 02 January 2010 and not later than 01 July 2011.

Here’s the official notice

The written examination will be conducted on June 4, 2022. The examination will include both, written and viva-voce test followed by a medical examination.

Application Form:

Online Payment: The prospectus-cum-application form and booklet of old question papers can be obtained by making an online payment on the RIMC website.

By Sending Demand Draft: The prospectus-cum-application form and booklet of old question papers can be obtained from the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Pin-248003 or from the Asst. Secretary (Exams), AP Public Service Commission, New Heads of the Department's Building, 2nd Floor, Near RTA Office, Opp: Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, MG Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010 by sending a written request with a Demand Draft of Rs 600 for General candidates and Rs 555 for ST/SC candidates along with Caste Certificate in favour of "The Commandant, RIMC, Dehradun", Drawee Branch: State Bank of India, Tel Bhavan (Bank Code-01576), Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for candidates under the general category, whereas Rs 555 is applicable to candidates from ST/SC category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.