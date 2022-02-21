The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer (ASCO) today, February 21. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC ASCO exam will be held on March 6, Sunday in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM and 1.00 PM to 2.30 PM at two zones i.e., Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar. A total of 2799 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the written examination.

Applicants will be able to download their admit card from March 2 onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 92 vacancies of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer in Class 2 (Group B) at Odisha Soil Conservation Service.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ASCO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

OPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of marks obtained in the Competitive Recruitment Exam (written test and interview). The written test in the MCQ pattern shall comprise of two papers carrying a total 200 marks. Qualified candidates will head for the interview/viva voce worth 25 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.