Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Assistant Soil Conservation Officer (ASCO) recruitment process to conclude today. Candidates can fill the application form and pay the fee at the OPSC’s website opsc.gov.in. However, the deadline for submission of the registered online application form is May 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 92 vacancies of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer at Odisha Soil Conservation Service.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The minimum and maximum age limit are 21 and 32 respectively as of January 2021. Relaxations are applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc in Agriculture/Horticulture/Agriculture Engineering/Forestry.

Examination Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for ASCO vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself through the ‘New User’ tab Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal and fill the form Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for ASCO vacancies.

Selection Procedure

OPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of marks obtained in the Competitive Recruitment Exam (written test and interview). The written test in the MCQ pattern shall comprise of two papers carrying a total 200 marks. Qualified candidates will head for the interview/viva voce worth 25 marks.

Candidates are advised to download the OPSC Assistant Soil Conservation Officer recruitment notification from the Commission’s portal and read the details carefully.