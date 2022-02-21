Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the examination schedule for the recruitment exam of Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Law) in HPPCL. The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on February 26, 2022 from 1.00 PM to 3.00 PM. The reporting time is 12.00 noon.

Candidates are advised to follow SOP/ guideline issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh and also issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from time to time with regard to Covid-19 pandemic, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hppsconline.hp.gov.in Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.