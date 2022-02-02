The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination nd Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam 2022. Candidates can register for the examination on the official upsc.gov.in till February 22, 2022 upto 6.00 PM.

The number of vacancies to be filled through CSE is expected to be approximately 861, whereas 151 IFS posts are expected to be filled. The final number of vacancies may undergo change after getting firm number of vacancies from Cadre Controlling Authorities, reads the notice.

The preliminary examination will be held by the Commission on June 5, 2022. The exam shall comprise of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each. Both the question papers will be of the objective type (multiple choice questions) and each will be of two hours duration. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English.

The Commission will hold a Screening Test for selection to Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 to be held on June 5.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limits: The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

CSE: A candidate must hold a graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification. More details in the notice.

IFS: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering from any recognised University.

Here’s CSE 2022 notification.

Here’s IFS 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas the Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to register for Prelims exam 2022

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Click on “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on the registration link Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit Submit the form and take a print or future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.