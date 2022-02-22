Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 280+ posts of Junior Engineers under the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination–2021. Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in till March 8.

The Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam 2021 will be conducted for the recruitment of 46 posts of JE (Electrical), 188 JE (Civil) and 51 JE (Mechanical). The date of exam will be announced later.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-35 years as on August 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from the reserved category.

Education Qualification: The applicants should hold a graduate degree of its equivalent. More details in the notification.

Selection process

JSSC will conduct a preliminary exam, main exam and interviews under Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam 2021.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/EBC/BC/EWS category candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to candidates SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for JSSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2022:

Visit official website jssc.nic.in Go to ‘Application form’ and click on apply link for JDLCCE-2021 Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete application Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for JSSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2022.