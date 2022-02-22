The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the recruitment examination schedule for the post of non-teaching staff. As per the notification, the Computer Based Test (online examination) will be conducted from March 8 to 13, 2022.

Candidates can check the schedule available on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

NVS will soon release the link for downloading of e-admit card. The link will also be sent on registered email address of the candidates. No separate Admit Card shall be issued through post, reads the notice.

The admit card will contain details including name and address of examination eentre, timing of exam, reporting time at the exam centre, entry gate closing time etc., along with other detailed instructions.

The NVS recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1925 different posts in the North East Region and Hard Stations as notified by NVS.

Exam Schedule Post Name Date of CBT/Exam Female Staff Nurse

Catering Assistant

Electrician Cum Plumber

Stenographer

08.03.2022 Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre)

Lab Attendant

09.03.2022 Assistant Section Officer

Multi Tasking Staff (HQ/RO Cadre)

10.03.2022 Audit Assistant

Junior Secretariat Assistant (HQ/RO Cadre)

Computer Operator

11.03.2022 Mess Helper

Junior Translation Officer

Assistant Commissioner (Admn.)

Junior Engineer (Civil)

12.03.2022 Assistant Commissioner 13.03.2022

Selection Criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and appear for interview for the posts of Assistant Commissioner and JE (Civil) while for all other posts appear for Skill test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.