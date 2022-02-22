The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the recruitment examination schedule for the post of non-teaching staff. As per the notification, the Computer Based Test (online examination) will be conducted from March 8 to 13, 2022.

Candidates can check the schedule available on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

NVS will soon release the link for downloading of e-admit card. The link will also be sent on registered email address of the candidates. No separate Admit Card shall be issued through post, reads the notice.

The admit card will contain details including name and address of examination eentre, timing of exam, reporting time at the exam centre, entry gate closing time etc., along with other detailed instructions.

The NVS recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1925 different posts in the North East Region and Hard Stations as notified by NVS.

Exam Schedule

Post Name Date of CBT/Exam
Female Staff Nurse
Catering Assistant
Electrician Cum Plumber
Stenographer
 08.03.2022
Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre)
Lab Attendant
 09.03.2022 
Assistant Section Officer
Multi Tasking Staff (HQ/RO Cadre)
 10.03.2022
Audit Assistant
Junior Secretariat Assistant (HQ/RO Cadre)
Computer Operator
 11.03.2022
Mess Helper
Junior Translation Officer
Assistant Commissioner (Admn.)
Junior Engineer (Civil)
 12.03.2022
Assistant Commissioner 13.03.2022

Selection Criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and appear for interview for the posts of Assistant Commissioner and JE (Civil) while for all other posts appear for Skill test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.