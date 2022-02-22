Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card of the recruitment examination for the post of Junior Assistants under GA & PG (Rent) Department and OSSC-2019. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The test will be conducted on February 25, 2022 from 12.30 PM to 1.30 PM at Bhubaneshwar. Applicants are required to report at 11.00 AM. The exam will consist of 50 marks.

“Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wearing of 3 (three) layer mask must be adhered to by all concerned during the conduct of examination,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Junior Assistants 2019 skill test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.