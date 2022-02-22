Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Clerk (LDR). Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Candidates can submit suggestions against the released answer key via speed post or in-person till February 28 upto 5.00 PM.

The exam was conducted on February 20, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 18 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage click on "Notifications" tab Click on Provisional Answer Key for the post of CLERK (LDR) under Latest Notification

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.