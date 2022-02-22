Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination for the post of Programmer Grade-2 and Computer Operator Grade ‘’B”. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2022 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Candidates are required to bring their photo ID proof along with the admit card to the examination centre. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO.A-8/E-1/2021, U.P. PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION/ COMPUTER OPERATOR GRADE B EXAM-2021/ PROGRAMMER GRADE 2 EXAM-2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.