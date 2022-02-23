Today, February 21, is the last date to apply for the post of Chief Constable under Police Telecom Department advertised by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply and pay the application fee on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The UKSSSC Chief Constable exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in July 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 272 vacancies.

Here’s UKSSSC Chief Constable recruitment 2022 notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 22 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed intermediate with Physics, Mathematics, and English subjects. More details are in the notice.

Steps to apply for UKSSSC Chief Constable recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website recruitment.uksssconline.in Click on “Apply Here” against the vacancy Now click on “Candidate, Register Here” Fill in your details, upload documents and review Once registered, log in, fill the application and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.