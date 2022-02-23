Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final answer key for the 2020 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main exam. Candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC AMVI Main exam was held on November 20 for candidates who cleared the preliminary exam. A total of 4444 candidates have qualified the AMVI Prelim exam.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 240 vacancies for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector.

Steps to apply for MPSC AMVI answer key:

Visit official website mpsc.gov.in Click on the answer key link for AMVI exam The MPSC AMVI final answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download MPSC AMVI final answer key.