Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the Accounts Assistant written exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in using their application ID and date of birth.

The JKSSB Accounts Assistant exam will be held on March 6 (Sunday) in OMR Based Objective Type mode from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 972 posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020.

Steps to download JKSSB admit card 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Advt 04/2020 Key in your Application Id and Date of Birth and submit

The JKSSB Account Asistant admit card will appear on screen Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

“In case a candidate is not able to download his/her admit card, he/she can represent before the Board, along with evidence in support of his/her claim by or before 02-03-2022. No claims in this regard will be accepted after 02-03-2022,” JKSSB said in a notice.